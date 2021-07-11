Sean Penn: Pandemic Felt Like Trump ‘Gunning Down’ People from ‘Turret at the White House’

Actor and activist Sean Penn declared the Trump administration’s coronavirus policies were no better than “gunning down” vulnerable communities “from a turret at the White House” at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking at the French film festival about his new film, Flag Day, Penn told the media of his efforts to continue observing coronavirus protocols as he filmed the movie. He also spoke about his efforts to sponsor vaccination and testing facilities in underserved communities.

Penn slammed officials who pushed what he deemed to be “misinformation,” and the actor and director had particularly harsh words for the Trump administration.

“We were — not only as a country but as a world – let down and openly neglected, misinformed. We had truth and reason assaulted under what was in all terms an obscene administration,” he exclaimed.

Penn went on to claim without giving examples that Trump’s policies were no less than murderous, saying, “when my team and I would come home from test and vaccinations sites at night, particularly during testing under Trump, to maddening news — it felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were most vulnerable from a turret at the White House.”

The actor then switched to glowing praise for the Biden administration.

“In the transition to the task force that President Biden put together, it was really that feeling like a sun was rising,” Penn added. “There was no effort of integrity coming from the federal government until the Trump administration was dismissed.”

Meanwhile, in Venezuela, a nation Penn heartily supports, the coronavirus has quickly penetrated the populace, and prevention efforts have been hampered by the failed policies of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Open Democracy recently slammed the Maduro regime for a massive failure to combat the virus. And the Center for Strategic International Studies said that Venezuela has the worst testing and vaccination policies in all of South America.

Penn, it will be remembered, has made repeated visits to the oppressive socialist state and even praised Maduro as South America’s version of Barack Obama. Penn also famously visited former Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chávez several times and happily posed for photo ops with him, lending Cáavez a major propaganda boost.

