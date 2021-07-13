Arrest Warrant Issued for Actor Kyle Massey, Charged with Sending Explicit Videos to 13-Year-Old Girl

Former Disney child star Kyle Massey has a warrant out for his arrest, according to reports, after he missed his arraignment in a case in which he was charged with a felony after prosecutors said he sent pornographic videos to a 13-year-old girl via snapchat and text messages.

A judge in Washington State has signed a $100k warrant for Massey’s arrest after he missed his court date, according to a TMZ report.

The actor was scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Monday in King County, but prosecutors say the former child star never showed up. Massey missed another arraignment in late June.

Massey — who is perhaps best known for playing Cory Baxter on Disney’s That’s So Raven and Cory in the House — was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes after prosecutors said he sent pornographic content to a 13-year-old girl.

TMZ also reported that the case is connected to a civil lawsuit in which Massey was sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending the underage girl “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and video” via Snapchat. Massey, on the other hand, claimed he was being extorted.

The actor’s lawyer, Lee Hutton, told TMZ that Massey’s legal team has made several phone calls to the King County’s D.A.’s office, but claims they have yet to get a courtesy response.

Hutton added that Massey has not been served, and claims they are “concerned with the misrepresentations made in court.”

“Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed,” Hutton said.

A representative for King County’s D.A.’s office denied Hutton’s claims, telling TMZ the D.A.’s office never received any type of communication from Massey or his legal team.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.