Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo to Meet with Biden, Fauci to Promote Vaccines to Young People

Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo will be at the White House on Wednesday promoting coronavirus vaccinations as part of the administration’s push to increase take-up rates with young people.

The 18-year-old former Disney Channel star will meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci personally before filming videos with the pair, Billboard reports.

The get together became public when the president shared a photo of his younger self and captioned the snap, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

The “Good 4 U” singer responded, “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!” The president replied to Rodrigo, “You bet!”

The aim of the video session will be to stress the importance for young people to embrace the coronavirus vaccination, incorporating a question-and-answer format.

According to Rodrigo’s team and the White House, the videos she’ll film during her visit will be available on both her social media channels as well as the White House’s.

Recent NBCLX/Morning Consult polling found adults between 18 and 34 are the “most likely generation to say they will either not get vaccinated (23 percent) or don’t yet know (21 percent), with Gen Z adults (18-23) particularly disinterested.”

Rodrigo was recently accused of “stealing” Courtney Love’s album cover when some critics highlighted similarities between her 1994 “Hole” album art and the “Sour Prom” promo image recently used by Rodrigo.

The singer has strenuously denied the allegation.