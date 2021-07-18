Britney Spears has rejected the prospect of ever performing again as long as her father retains control over her career as part of a conservatorship set up in 2008.

The singer’s warning is the latest in her running commentary about the arrangement that controls her personal and financial affairs.

“This conservatorship killed my dreams,” she said in a lengthy post on Instagram. “So all I have is hope.”

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” Britney, who has not performed in public since late 2018, continued.

“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas… I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years.”

In the message, Britney also said she “did not like the way” documentaries about her life bring up “humiliating moments from the past”, adding: “I’m way past all that and have been for a long time.”

Spears previously said she “cried for two weeks” over the Framing Britney Spears documentary from the New York Times that debuted on FX and Hulu in February.

“My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!” Spears said in an Instagram caption posted with a video of herself dancing to “Crazy” by Aerosmith.

Britney wants to bring an end to the 13-year arrangement, as Breitbart News reported, however her latest efforts have been rejected in court.

Britney Spears’ request to replace her father’s conservatorship with a financial institution was denied by a Los Angeles, California, judge. https://t.co/0suFC45T38 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 2, 2021

The conservatorship was put in place after her father, Jamie Spears, sought legal authority over the singers’s life, amid concerns about her mental health.

Last Wednesday she appointed a new lawyer to represent her in the legal bid. They are yet to file a formal request, and the next court hearing is set down for 29 September in Los Angeles.

Britney also said she wanted to charge her fathers for his alleged “conservatorship abuse”, which can involve financially exploiting or imposing excessive personal restrictions on someone in your care.