Model Courtney Stodden Slams Chrissy Teigen: Help Anti-Bullying Efforts Instead of Whining About Being Canceled

Disgraced Joe Biden backer and former model Chrissy Teigen should help anti-bullying efforts instead of complaining about being in a “cancel club,” suggested model Courtney Stodden, who Teigen told to kill herself when she was a minor.

“I have a message for [Teigen],” Stodden told TMZ on Wednesday on Capitol Hill while attending a PETA event. “I think that continuing to gripe about being in ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is — I think, step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities.”

“Step out and do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says — get out, do something and it really helps the spirit. It does,” Stodden said.

Teigen says she feels like “utter shit” now that her years of cyberbullying — which included telling a 16 year old to kill herself — has been exposed.

Stodden also told TMZ that she has not received any messages from Teigen, who claimed in May that she would be privately reaching out to her to apologize about her previous bullying.

“You know what, I haven’t received anything from her. I don’t know what she’s talking about. She never reached out to my team, I never got any emails, anything,” she said.

On Tuesday, Teigen was spotted walking in Los Angeles, and was approached by TMZ reporters, who asked her if it was true that she had ever reached out to Stodden following her cyberbullying scandal.

“I have reached out to her, I texted her,” Teigen insisted.

Teigen was also asked if she thought TikTok star Addison Rae — who was attacked by the woke leftist mob for meeting former President Donald Trump at the UFC 264 match earlier this month — “deserved” to be canceled for meeting the former United States president.

“I have decided I’m not getting involved in anyone’s shit ever again,” responded Teigen, who spent years attacking former President Donald Trump and Republicans on Twitter.

Teigen went from star status to radioactive after it was revealed she told Stodden to take “a dirt nap” and expressed that she couldn’t wait for her to die. The disgraced former model has also allegedly attacked actress Lindsay Lohan, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, and fashion designer Michael Costello.

Several retailers have also cut ties with Teigen, including Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Target, and even Safely, the home cleaning product line she launched with Kris Jenner. Teigen was also dropped from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever amid her cyberbullying scandal.

