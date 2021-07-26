COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test Required to Attend Disney’s Outdoor ‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere

The Walt Disney Co. reportedly required full coronavirus vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test for all attendees of the Jungle Cruise movie premiere at Disneyland in Anaheim on Saturday.

Deadline reported that attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test at the event, which was held at Disneyland’s recently woke-ified Jungle Cruise ride and the near-by Fantasyland Theater. No masks were required for attendees who met the requirements, with the exception of riding the shuttle from the parking lot to the park.

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt attended the movie premiere, with official photos and video showing the stars walking the red carpet without wearing masks.

The premiere was reportedly an all-outdoor event, including the screening at the open-air Fantasyland Theater. Disney also didn’t serve dinner at the post-screening party.

Jungle Cruise‘s release was delayed for a year due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The movie is set to debut in cinemas Friday and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

As Breitbart News noted, the vaccine is believed to afford benefits to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. It is also been shown to mitigate symptoms of the coronavirus, though reports have shown you can still contract the virus if you are fully vaccinated.

The entertainment industry has become one of the most aggressive to promote vaccinations. The Hollywood studios recently reached a tentative agreement with unions to allow productions to require vaccinations as a condition for working on a set. The agreement will remain in effect through September 30, at which time the studios and unions will reassess the situation.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com