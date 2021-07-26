Fox News Article on Chrissy Teigen Omits Cyberbullying Scandal, Lost Business Deals

A recent Fox News article about Chrissy Teigen has omitted any reference to her recent cyberbullying scandal, which has tarnished the Joe Biden-supporting celebrity’s once-pristine public image as she continued to lose lucrative business deals with Bloomingdale’s, Target, and other companies.

Fox News ran a sympathetic story Saturday about fan letters Chrissy Teigen has received following her pregnancy loss last year. The Hollywood celebrity reportedly posted a video on Instagram Stories last week in which she cried over the outpouring of support.

“You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just wanted you to know we got all of them. All of them. And I’m gonna read them all, okay? I love you guys,” Teigen reportedly said.

The article made no mention of the Teigen’s bullying scandal in which she apologized multiple times for years of abusive online behavior, including telling some people to commit suicide. Fox News reporter Lauryn Overhultz didn’t respond to requests for comment from Breitbart News.

Since the scandal broke, Teigen has become persona non grata among the political left who embraced her when she used her social media platform to attack then-President Donald Trump and boost prominent Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren and later Joe Biden.

Teigen campaigned for Biden and even rode a private jet to attend his inauguration where her husband, John Legend, performed during the festivities.

Teigen came under fire in Many when model and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden revealed that Teigen viciously bullied her, including pressuring her to kill herself.

“[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden told The Daily Beast.

Fashion designer and former Project Runway star Michael Costello has claimed to suffer from suicidal thoughts after being harassed by Teigen. Costello alleged Teigen accused him of being a racist and said “racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Other celebrities whom Teigen allegedly targeted for online harassment include Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham.

Teigen has lost deals with Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target to carry her line of home products. She also withdrew from a voice role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

