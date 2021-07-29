David Crosby: Rupert Murdoch Should Be ‘Taken Out and Shot’ over Fox News

Singer David Crosby has called for the killing of Rupert Murdoch, saying the media titan should be “taken out and shot” as punishment for running Fox News. The Crosby, Stills, and Nash crooner also called former President Donald Trump an “evil bastard.”

In an interview with the far-left Daily Beast, David Crosby said the people on Fox News are “doing great harm to the human race.”

“I know that there are a lot of really stupid people in the world and that many of them are in power and that the rest are being fed a whole shitload of absolutely untrue shit. Rupert Murdoch should be taken out and shot,” he said.

“The people on Fox are doing great harm to the human race. What can I say? They’re lying for money. So, it feels hopeless. Because they don’t mind lying. Lying for money is normal to them. It’s OK.”

During the interview, the 79-year-old Crosby also ranted about former President Trump.

“He’s an evil bastard. He’s done an enormous amount of harm. He ripped the scab off of the racism in this country so that people have to look at it, and maybe that’s actually a bad guy causing a good thing to happen. Because it was there the whole time,” he said.

“There are plenty of people—not just in the South, mind you—who are racist, so it’s better that it’s out in the open so that we can try to deal with it, but that’s a good thing he did unintentionally, while being evil.”

Crosby is the latest celebrity to champion physical violence against conservatives. Other stars who have advocated for or glorified assault include Madonna, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Kathy Griffin, Jeff Daniels, and Jim Carrey.

