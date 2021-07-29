Disney World, Disneyland Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandates No Matter Vaccination Status

Disney World and Disneyland are reinstating indoor mask mandates for all guests and employees regardless of vaccination status starting Friday.

The parks announced on their official websites that face coverings will be required for all guests ages 2 and up while indoors. “Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas,” the company said. Visitors are already required to mask up on Disney monorails, buses, and other forms of enclosed transportation.

In recent weeks, Disney had relaxed its mask policy, making them optional in most park areas for fully vaccinated guests. But the company said it is reversing course based on government recommendations.

“We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials,” a Disney spokesperson said in an official statement sent to multiple news outlets.

Disneyland in Anaheim re-opened its doors on April 30 after being closed for more than a year. Disney World in Orlando has been open much longer, beginning its phased re-opening in July 2020.

Disney doesn’t require proof of vaccination for guests, but the company said it encourages people to “get vaccinated.”

Universal Studios in Hollywood recently mandated masks for all guests regardless of vaccination status while indoors, in line with Los Angeles County’s new requirements.

