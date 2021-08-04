Rapper T.I. Arrested in Amsterdam After Collision with Police Officer

Rabid anti-conservative rapper and Marvel movie actor T.I. posted an Instagram video Tuesday joking about how he was arrested and thrown in the clink in Amsterdam after accidentally running into a police officer because he was texting while riding a bicycle.

“So, I’m locked up now,” the rapper said in his video recorded to Instagram from a local police station.

The Grand Hustle rap star told fans that he was “not supposed to have his phone” out while riding a bike and noted that a police officer lost the mirror on his squad car as the rapper rode his bike without paying enough attention.

“He was extremely upset. I myself, I was having a great time,” the rapper said. “I’m still not upset. I’m having a phenomenal time.”

T.I. also noted that the arrest was a low-key affair, without handcuffs, and culminated in an invitation to sit in the back seat of the car. “They just opened the door and invited me to the back seat. I obliged,” he said chortling.

T.I. said he did not have any identification on him when he was waylaid by the police, the authorities did not want to take cash for the fine.

He wrapped up the video, T.I. joked that he was really experiencing all Amsterdam has to offer. “This is actually experiencing the culture. This is living life to the fullest, in the moment, ya dig?” he exclaimed. “All right, I’ma catch y’all later.”

T.I. was later released to finish a vacation meant to celebrate his 11th wedding anniversary to wife. Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The arrest in Amsterdam is far from T.I.’s first brush with the law.

To name just a few incidents, T.I. was sentenced to 11 months in prison in 2010 for violating the conditions of his parole from an earlier arrest on gun charges. In 2018 he was arrested in Atlanta on charges of public drunkenness and assault. And last year he settled with the federal government over a case of pushing a bogus cryptocurrency. It was also alleged that he owes $4.5 million in unpaid taxes.

But the rapper’s biggest legal trouble is the accusation of sexual assault lodged against him this year by 11 women who claim he and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, engaged in sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.

The Atalanta rapper and rabid conservative hater made headline sin 2018 after he enlisted a Melania Trump look-alike for a music video in which the model stripped and danced nude in front of T.I. on a fake Resolute desk in a fake Oval Office.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.