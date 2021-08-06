Jennifer Aniston Doubles Down on Shunning Friends over Vax Status

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has defended her decision to cut people out of her life over their vaccination status, saying she is doing so to protect others.

In an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the Friends star reportedly shared a screenshot of a comment from another Instagram account questioning why she was “worried” about unvaccinated people being around her when she has already been vaccinated.

“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” Aniston replied, according to multiple reports.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

The celebrity added: “That is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves.”

Aniston experienced social media backlash after she admitted in an InStyle cover story to deliberately shunning people who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she told the magazine. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

