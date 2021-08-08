Country music star and actress Reba McEntire has announced she and her boyfriend are infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

The Reba star told fans of the diagnosis on a TikTok live stream that she said she and boyfriend Rex Linn had tested positive.

“I just want to say one thing: This has been a hard year, and it’s getting rougher again,” McEntire said, according to Fox News. “You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”

“It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it, and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good,” McEntire added. “We were both vaccinated, and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can.”

The “Does He Love You” singer also noted that the continuing coronavirus scare may make her rethink her 2022 concert schedule.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are. You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now … and it’s all over the country — this new variant,” the 65-year-old star said.

“We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March,” McEntire continued. “We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December — the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December — but we don’t know if that’s going to go.”

McEntire did not speak about the politics of the virus, relegating her conversation only to her own case. This is not surprising because in the past, the star has said she purposefully does not speak about politics.

In 2018, for instance, McEntire said she is an entertainer and it “wasn’t her job” to talk about politics.

The year before that, McEntire told the hosts of The View that she wants to help fans escape their problems with her music, not pile on.

She said she is “there to entertain them, to take their worries away from them, so when they walk out, they can kind of have a little lift in their step and go, ‘Aw, that was such a great break from all the problems I have to deal with during daily life.’ So I’m not going to give them my political views.”

