Grammy Winner Erykah Badu Begs Obamas to Forgive Her for Posting Videos Showing Maskless Birthday Bash

Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu is begging the Obamas to forgive her after she posted videos to social media showing the world just how former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday last weekend among hundreds of maskless party guests. Obama’s party came just as the delta variant of the coronavirus was surging across the country and while the CDC and the Joe Biden White House was urging people to socially distance, keep their groups small, and wear masks.

Erykah Badu shared images with her 2.7 million Twitter followers showing just how wild the former president’s so-called “scaled back” birthday bash was at his $12 million dollar estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama, Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT’ to be …… erica,” Badu tweeted on Thursday.

During the party, Badu posted a video to social media of Obama dancing maskless among hundreds of maskless party guests. The singer later deleted her post — but not before others on the internet saved her video and re-posted it to social media.

Watch Below:

One commenter accused the Obama family of making Badu “take down the video and apologize publicly,” to which Badu responded, “Naw sis. It’s just right [the] thing [to do].”

Badu’s video ended up sparking outrage on social media, as some said it showed the hypocrisy of those who lecture Americans on how to behave during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, while living their lives in the opposite manner.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently advising that Americans keep their events small, “wear a mask with two or more layers,” and stand at least six feet apart from each other.

Social media users quickly took to Twitter to lambast the former president for his jam-packed, unmasked, un-socially distanced gathering, alongside the hashtag “#ObamaVariant.”

“Every American, no matter party, should be outraged at this ‘let them eat cake’ moment, but instead, their simpleminded sycophants justify the blatant hypocrisy,” one Twitter user wrote.

“When will Jim @Acosta report on the deadly #ObamaVariant?” another inquired.

