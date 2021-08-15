Director Adam McKay Trashes ‘Anti-Science Extremist Racist’ GOP to Save Face After Mild Newsom Insult

Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning Hollywood producer-director behind The Big Short and Vice, has to reassure his nearly one million Twitter followers that he still zealously hates Republicans after daring to criticize California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) as a “big money suck with DEVO hair.”

McKay’s Twitter rant began in response to columnist Norman Ornstein, who claimed that California will likely have “a lunatic Trumpist” replace Newsom if he gets under 50 percent support in the state’s recall election.

“Oh the joys of American politics,” replied McKay. “Vote for the big money suck with DEVO hair to dodge the frothing 1830’s white supremacist who wants pre-schoolers to be eligible for the electric chair. It never gets old!”

While McKay did not name the so-called “white supremacist” running in the recall, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — a black man — is currently the top challenger in the race.

About 30 minutes after this mild criticism of Newsom, McKay posted a followup message apparently answering objections that he might be helping Republicans. “And no, I’m not saying they’re equal evils,” he wrote, proclaiming he still believes the GOP is “a truly dangerous anti-science extremist racist party.”

“The right wing in this country is a truly dangerous anti-science extremist racist party,” McKay wrote. “I’m just saying their extremism is enabled by the corporate Dems incompetence and corruption.”

McKay, the former head writer of Saturday Night Live, made his break into the film world with zany comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Step Brothers, then pivoted to more grounded dramedies such as The Big Short.

He has long been a vocal political pontificator, railing against wealth inequality between working people and the so-called “One Percent” of millionaires and billionaires. Just last month, he was profiled as a famous supporter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) political party in Los Angeles.

McKay has an estimated eight-figure net worth.

