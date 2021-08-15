Report: Louis C.K. Omits #MeToo Scandal in Comedy Comeback Tour — Performs in Front of Massive ‘SORRY’ Sign

Embattled comedian Louis C.K. made another stab at a comeback Friday, hitting the stage in New York City without directly mentioning his mountain of sexual misconduct allegations, but performing in front of a large “sorry” sign, just the same.

Louis C.K. has been in the #MeToo doghouse since 2017 when he faced accusations of sexually harassing a number of women, many of them fellow comedians.

But despite that several comeback attempts in 2020 and 2019 were met with organized protests, his new shows in New York City last week went off without opposition, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The 53-year-old comedian’s set included topics tangential to his two years in exile over the sexual harassment allegation, but THR noted that the comedian never directly addressed the accusations. Still, he performed his set in front of a large, brightly-lit sign that read “sorry.”

In an obvious allusion to his troubles, Louis C.K. joked about life “going to shit” and life saying “fuck you” just when you think things are starting to go well.

Friday’s appearance is one of the several, slow-rolled comeback shows that Louis C.K. has delivered over the last few years as he attempts to outlive organized protests plus canceled TV, movie, and stage appearances.

His troubles began after a number of women came forward to say that the dark comedian often masturbated in front of them and otherwise treated them as sex objects in comedy clubs across America. Louis C.K. lost most of his bookings, had several TV projects canceled, and was hounded off the stage. The comedian lost TV gigs on FX Networks, HBO, Netflix, Universal Pictures, and other deals that were in the works — and some even finished — once the allegations went viral.

The comedian ultimately admitted that he engaged in a practice of masturbating in front of female comedians and comedy club employees. After the allegations grounded his career, Louis C.K. spent nearly a year in isolation, unable to ply his trade. Near the end of 2018, the comedian claimed he lost $35 million because of the controversy.

His few furtive attempts at a comeback late in 2018 and into 2019 were also often met with organized protesters as supporters of the #MeToo movement gathered to keep him off the stage. Louis C.K.’s name was in such disdain, the Biden campaign even returned his political donation during the 2020 campaign.

