Report: Spike Lee Hosting Fundraiser for New York AG Letitia James on Martha’s Vineyard

Just days after former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday on Martha’s Vineyard with a three-day shindig featuring hundreds of guests, filmmaker Spike Lee will reportedly bring another large crowd of wealthy Democrats to the exclusive island when he throws a fundraiser for New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

Lee will host the fundraiser for James’ re-election campaign at his Martha’s Vineyard residency later this week, according to a report from the New York Post. The fundraiser will feature donor levels as high as $20,000 and will feature an Olympic Games theme — with gold, silver, and bronze donor levels.

It remains unclear if attendees will have to prove COVID-19 vaccination to participate or if they will have to wear masks.

Obama’s birthday celebration featured hordes of unmasked guests socializing and dancing in close proximity. Martha’s Vineyard experienced a jump in coronavirus cases several days after the Obamas’ festivities.

The Spike Lee-hosted fundraiser comes shortly after Letitia James announced the findings of her independent investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) alleged sexual misconduct. Her report led to Gov. Cuomo resigning his office in disgrace last week.

James hasn’t formally announced plans to run for state attorney general again or whether she has aspirations for the governor’s office.

Soon-to-be Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Thursday she plans to run for a full term next year. Potential challengers include New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Spike Lee is no stranger to hosting political fundraiser. The Brooklyn native has hosted fundraisers for Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

The filmmaker recently served as jury president at the Cannes Film Festival where he once again bashed former President Donald Trump and erroneously claimed black Americans are still “being hunted like animals” by police.

