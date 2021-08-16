Hollywood Celebrities Blame Trump for Biden’s Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Hollywood celebrities have sprung into damage control mode following President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, attempting to blame former President Donald Trump for Biden’s mismanaged and chaotic retreat that has left the country in Taliban control, including the U.S. embassy in Kabul.

Stars including Bette Midler, Sophia Bush, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette have used their social media influencer status to assign blame for the fiasco to Trump, citing the former president’s 2020 agreement with the Taliban.

As Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration agreed to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, in exchange for the Taliban agreeing not to attack U.S. troops and to cut ties with al-Qaeda and other international terrorist groups.

But the Biden administration reneged on the Trump deal by extending the Afghan war by four months, before again changing the date for troop withdrawal to August 31. Biden’s prevarications prompted the Taliban to drop its end of the bargain, setting in motion the Islamic extremist group’s takeover of the country.

None of that stopped Bette Midler from trying to spin Biden’s debacle as Trump’s fault. “This should be laid at Trump’s fat feet,” the future Kennedy Center honoree tweeted Monday.

#Republicans are trying to pin the blame for #Afghanistan withdrawal on Biden. Don’t believe it. It was #FuckUpTrump and #Pompeo who never included the Afghan government in their peace talks with the Taliban. This should be laid at Trump’s fat feet. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2021

Actress Sophia Bush also blamed the Trump, saying that his administration “set this ball rolling.”

The fact that the Trump Administration set this ball rolling, and did not include ANY human rights standards for the Taliban to follow?? It’s insanity. And those trying to blame Biden for this are gross political actors, all while AFG people are being terrorized. Period. https://t.co/cgrbl4BUxN — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) August 16, 2021

Star Trek veteran George Takei also defended Biden’s Afghanistan debacle, claiming the president inherited a “shit show” from Trump.

When Biden took office, 45 had left a shit show: Raging pandemic

Spiraling economy

Resurgent Taliban

Capitol insurrection We shouldn’t expect miracles, yet Biden delivered some. So let’s keep perspective and not let the GOP blame their myriad failures and problems on him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 15, 2021

Desperately Seeking Susan star Rosanna Arquette also cited Trump’s attempts to negotiate with the Taliban.

Where were the outraged republicans when Trump invited the Taliban to camp David ? We are sick of the Gaslighting — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 15, 2021

Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad cited Trump’s deal with the Taliban before apportioning blame for the Afghanistan fiasco between Biden, Trump, Bush, and Obama.

Please spare us the faux outrage if you were someone who stood silently by when Trump attempted to pull out of Afghanistan and attempted a Camp David meeting with the Taliban. Biden should shoulder blame. So should Trump. So should Obama. So should Bush. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 15, 2021

