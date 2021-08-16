Street Artist Sabo Puts Up Pro-Larry Elder, Anti-Gavin Newsom Posters in L.A.

Street artist Sabo has unleashed a new set of posters around Los Angeles, aimed at the upcoming California recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — and in support of conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who leads potential replacements.

In one poster, Elder and Newsom are depicted as boxers, with Newsom, dressed in a Speedo, sporting Louis Vuitton gloves and wearing a matching purse around his neck. The poster jokes that the fight is presented by the French Laundry, the high-end restaurant where Newsom infamously dined with lobbyists in November, violating his own coronavirus guidelines.

In another poster, Elder is depicted in his trademark robe, with the initials “RR” (standing for “robe rage”), and the slogan “We have a state to save.” The latter is adapted from Elder’s familiar tagline about Los Angeles, “We’ve got a city to save.”

Some posters, which originally appeared over the weekend, had already been vandalized by Monday.

Spotted in Pacific Palisades: “⁦Elder⁩: We Have a State to Save.” Looks like a wildcat poster campaign in support of @larryelder⁩ in the #CaliforniaRecall #NewsomRecall pic.twitter.com/vALyHB7hsi — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 15, 2021

The ⁦@larryelder⁩ poster in Pacific Palisades that I noted yesterday has already been vandalized. pic.twitter.com/gXWRCuzhOE — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 16, 2021

Ballots have already begun arriving at the homes of some California voters; they will be sent to all on the voters’ rolls. Election Day is Sep. 14.

Recent polls have shown the “yes” (recall) vote trailing the “no” vote within the margin of error, or leading outright.

Elder, who would be the state’s first black governor, has led contenders in all but one recent poll of likely voters.

