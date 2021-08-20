Britney Spears Under Investigation for Alleged Battery, Pop Star’s Reps Deny

One of pop star Britney Spears’ house staff has accused Spears of slapping her during an argument, but the singer’s representative called the allegations a fabrication that will go nowhere. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident which reportedly occurred on Monday after the housekeeper took the star’s dogs to the vet, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ’s sources, the housekeeper said she and Spears argued about the dogs after she returned from the vet. During the discussion, the employee alleges that Spears slapped the housekeeper’s phone out of her hands.

The housekeeper reported the incident over the phone from the Spears residence, but then decided to file her report in person at the Sheriff’s office.

Officers went to the Spears residence but say that Spears refused to talk to them about the allegations.

The Spears camp has since denied that there was ever any physical altercation, and that the housekeeper made the whole story up out of whole cloth.

The Sheriff’s department will refer the results of its investigation to the District Attorney’s Office for any further action. Spears could be charged with a misdemeanor if the evidence warrants charges, TMZ noted.

Spears has been under a cloud of stress as lawyers wrangle over whether or not she can end her father’s control over conservatorship. The fight over control of the “Baby One More Time” singer’s life has seesawed back and forth for years.

Last month, Spears’ new attorney again petitioned to have her father removed from the conservatorship that has controlled her career and assets for 13 years.

The star has even threatened to quit performing altogether unless she gets control of her life.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.