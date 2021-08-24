Andrew Cuomo Emmy Award for Coronavirus Briefings Rescinded Following Resignation as New York Governor

A day after he formally stepped down in disgrace as New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) has also lost his Emmy Award.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said Tuesday it is rescinding the special Emmy it gave Cuomo last year in recognition of his televised press briefings during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

In a statement sent to multiple outlets Tuesday, the academy cited the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Cuomo.

“In light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” the group said.

It remains unclear if Cuomo has already returned the statuette he received.

The academy made no reference to Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, in which the governor mandated the state’s elder care facilities to accept coronavirus patients. The decision is believed to have allowed the virus to spread like wildfire through the state’s elderly population, resulting in thousands of deaths.

The fallout worsened when it was reported Cuomo’s aides rewrote a report from state health officials to hide 9,250 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Hollywood stars lined up to fete Cuomo during last year’s International Emmy ceremony. Stars who paid tribute during the virtual ceremony include Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Rosie Perez, Billy Crystal, and Billy Joel.

Other celebrities also praised him on social media and TV, with some declaring themselves “Cuomosexual.” Chelsea Handler declared her infatuation with the “Luv Guv” while NBC’s The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon gushed over the politician, describing Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic as “honest” and “perfect” while also praising the governor for giving the public “facts.”

Last year, Cuomo also published a book celebrating himself and his achievement. American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic is still available for sale.

When accepting his Emmy, Cuomo praised himself for his leadership, saying that his daily coronavirus press conferences offered “authentic truth and stability.”

