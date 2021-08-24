Michael Moore Sued over Anti-Trump Documentary ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who recently compared Christian conservatives to the Taliban, is being sued over his anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 for allegedly using video footage without permission.

The Detroit News reported that a Michigan businessman has filed the suit in federal court, claiming the documentary used copyrighted cell phone footage he took of former President Barack Obama arriving in Flint in 2016.

In the complaint, Darick Clemons has accused Moore and the companies involved in the documentary of “intentionally” copying and making a “derivative work” of his video without “authorization, consent, or knowledge, and … any remuneration to plaintiff.”

Clemons has claimed Fahrenheit 11/9 generated at least $6.7 million in sales, and “defendants continue to profit from this film by way of DVD, Blu-ray, streaming, and rental sales.”

Michael Moore is no stranger to lawsuits, having been sued over his documentaries Roger & Me and Bowling for Columbine. He has even been sued by his ex-wife who alleged the Oscar-winning filmmaker cheated her out of movie profits.

Fahrenheit 11/9 paints an unflattering portrait of former President Donald Trump and his supporters. The 2018 documentary recounts Trump’s journey to the White House, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and his supporters to Nazis.

As Breitbart News reported, Moore recently compared Christian conservatives to the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying they’re both “religious nuts.”

“That’s exactly how a lot of Southern Baptists want it to be here too. In a lot of parts of the country, we are following dictates of conservative Christians. It’s wrong there and it’s wrong here,” he said in an interview with Variety.

