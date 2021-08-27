Rocker Dee Snider to Unvaccinated Fans: ‘F**k You,’ Don’t Have a Right to Infect Me

Twisted Sister rocker Dee Snider doesn’t want unvaccinated fans attending his concerts, saying the chance of making him sick with COVID-19 represents “an invasion of my privacy.”

In an interview with Heavy Consequence, the 66-year-old Dee Snider expressed his support for vaccine mandates for concerts. He also used an expletive to warn off any fans who aren’t vaccinated.

“Your chance of making me sick is an invasion of my privacy, so fuck you,” he said. “If you don’t like it, find your own band. Ted Nugent is out there somewhere. Kid Rock is welcoming you. … You don’t have a right to infect me.”

The rocker didn’t mention specifically that the people who continue to be the most hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an August 4 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, are black and Hispanic people. In New York City, for instance, just 31 percent of black people have been vaccinated. Bloomberg News recently reported that some heavily non-white areas of New York City “have lower vaccination rates than Mississippi.”

Snider revealed last month that he tested positive for COVID-19 even though he was fully vaccinated. His breakthrough infection resulted in minor symptoms, which were gone in three days, the rocker tweeted in July.

FOR ALL WHO READ I GOT COVID…I'm fully vaccinated so my symptoms were minor. Advil and Sudafed totally managed them. Didn't miss a beat business wise (did 10 interviews on first day I got it). All symptoms gone in three days. I feel totally fine now. GET THE DAMN VACCINATION! — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 28, 2021

In his interview, Snider spoke about Ted Nugent’s bout with COVID-19.

“Ted Nugent learned the hard way. Did he not? He said he thought he was gonna die! So, that was his choice. And I’m glad Ted didn’t die,” Snider said.

“I’m a Ted Nugent fan from the old days. We’ve been friends over the years. He’s gone a little crazy in his old age. I didn’t want to see him die, but I did snicker a little bit when he got sick.”

