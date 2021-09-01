Hollywood Celebrities Freak over ‘Texas Taliban’ Abortion Law: ‘Force Vasectomies on Men’

Theo Wargo; Frederick M. Brown; Rich Fury; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities have hit the panic button after Texas officially enacted its “heartbeat” abortion law early Wednesday, making it the first state to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Stars including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer,  Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Brenneman have hit out against Texas GOP lawmakers,  dubbing them the “Texas Taliban” and accusing them of enacting “sharia” law.

“Force vasectomies on men,” actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

As Breitbart News reported, abortion providers attempted to block the law at the last minute by beseeching the U.S. Supreme Court for an injunction. But the Court has so far not ruled on the matter, though it could do so at any time.

The Texas law also contains a unique enforcement mechanism allowing any private citizen to file a civil lawsuit against an abortion provider or any other individual who “aids or abets” a “criminal abortion.”

The pro-life victory has triggered Hollywood stars, who are urging their fans to fight back.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore expressed exasperation with the “Trump-dominated” U.S. Supreme Court and told his followers to “fight!”

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer, who is a cousin of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), promoted Planned Parenthood’s attack on the Texas law.

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus used the Texas abortion law to promote HR 4, which would federalize elections and gut voter identification requirements.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista called the law “devastating,” claiming the U.S. is “literally digressing.”

Rosanna Arquette tweeted, “Force vasectomies on men.” Her sister Patricia Arquette said Texas has demanded “oversight” of American womens’ uteruses.

Alyssa Milano and Emmy Rossum promoted Planned Parenthood’s response, urging followers to “fight for our reproductive health & rights.”

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin said women will end up “in the bathroom bleeding out on the floor.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee called for Texas to “pull out” of women’s bodies.

Netflix’s Atypical star Michael Rapaport tweeted, “Texas is on some Taliban sh*t now.”

The Wire‘s David Simon compared Christian conservatives to the Taliban and called the U.S. Supreme Court “our new mullahs.”

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi promoted a fundraiser for various abortion charities.

Comedian and actor David Cross sarcastically commented on the new law.

Former Conan sidekick Andy Richter tweeted information on abortion pills.

Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman echoed Hillary Clinton’s condemnation of the Texas law.

Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri said the “Texas Taliban” has created a “sharia system.”

Actor Michael Ian Black tweeted, “Abort the GOP.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

