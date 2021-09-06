Hollywood Celebrities Ramp Up Attacks on Larry Elder Ahead of California Recall

Alberto E. Rodriguez; David Livingston; Ethan Miller; Frederick M. Brown
Alberto E. Rodriguez; David Livingston; Ethan Miller; Frederick M. Brown
David Ng

As the fight for his political life heads into the homestretch, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is receiving a lifeline from celebrities as well as some of the party’s biggest names, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), who are hitting the pavement to save Newsom from the state’s September 14 recall election.

Hollywood celebrities are also performing more heavy lifting for the governor by launching an all-out smear campaign on the GOP, specifically Republican challenger Larry Elder. Stars including Alec Baldwin, Ron Perlman, Josh Gad, and Rosanna Arquette have attempted to whip their fans into an anti-GOP frenzy, urging them to vote “no” on the recall.

“Larry Elder is a dangerous idiot. And I mean Trump level dangerous,” warned Baldwin.

US actor Alec Baldwin attends DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder speaks to supporters during an Asian Rally for Yes Recall at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon, Westminster, California, on September 4, 2021. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

With mail-in voting already underway, Newsom is spending big time in an effort save his governorship. Money is pouring in from billionaire left-wing donor George Soros, who has donated a total of $1 million to help Newsom, while Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings has given a whopping $3 million.

Celebrities are helping lead the smear efforts against Elder and the GOP.

Actor Ron Perlman posted an profanity-laden video in which he compared Republicans to ISIS and said “fuck you, GOP.”

Alec Baldwin called Elder “a dangerous idiot” who is “Trump level dangerous.”

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad claimed a recall of Newsom would be a “catastrophe.”

Comedian Billy Eichner inaccurately called Elder “anti-vaxx” in a recent tweet. Elder has publicly stated that he is vaccinated, but he is opposed to vaccine mandates, saying he would remove vaccine and mask mandates as governor.

Comedian DL Hughley insulted GOP candidates Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner by making a transgender joke about penises.

Actress Rosanna Arquette said “our lives literally do depend” on voting “no” on the recall.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.