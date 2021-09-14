Comedian Norm Macdonald, known for his standout “Weekend Update” hosting for Saturday Night Live, has passed away at 61.

The Canadian-born entertainer had been diagnosed with cancer nine years ago but continued to work without disclosing his healthcare battle, according to a close associate quoted in Deadline:

Macdonald’s death was announced to Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. The comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him when died, said Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.

Macdonald, a master of deadpan, seemingly meandering delivery, and non-sequiturs designed to throw his co-stars off-balance, began his career as a stand-up comedian in the mid-1980s and amassed film and TV credits over nearly three decades. After leaving SNL, he starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom Norm, starred in films such as Dirty Work and Screwed, and more recently hosted the talk show podcast Norm Macdonald Live, which eventually became the Netflix series Norm Macdonald Has a Show.

This is a developing story.