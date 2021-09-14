Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocked and Slammed as a Hypocrite for ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress

Left-wing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was skewered on social media for showing up to the 2021 $35,000 per ticket Met Gala on Monday wearing an ultra-fancy designer dress with the message “Tax the Rich” emblazoned on the back.

“‘Tax the Rich’……But first I’m gonna go have the time of my life partying with them all at the most extravagant over the top party of the year that is essentially a celebration of richness,” reacted Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy.

“Tax the Rich”……But first I’m gonna go have the time of my life partying with them all at the most extravagant over the top party of the year that is essentially a celebration of richness. pic.twitter.com/ZkSUnRkqGs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 14, 2021

“‘Tax the rich’ says AOC’s dress … at the Met Gala … where tickets cost $30,000. But AOC doesn’t mean them; she means you. You’re rich. Because you work. Tax you. That’s the reality. The Met Gala guys get tax breaks. You don’t,” another Twitter user wrote.

“If AOC cared about taxing the rich she would have protested the Met Gala, instead she joined the party,” another tweeted.

“Why didn’t AOC help her abuela instead of spending 30K+ to go to the Met Gala?” a third asked, referring to in June when Ocasio-Cortez shared photos of her grandmother’s home in Puerto Rico and said Hurricane Maria relief had not arrived because of former President Donald Trump.

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The "tax the rich" dress while she's hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke. https://t.co/UnghxH7f5G — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 14, 2021

All the rich people at the #MetGala when AOC walks by in her “tax the rich” dress pic.twitter.com/sZ4OG8fbHS — Emily (@emilybernay) September 14, 2021

Another Twitter user photoshopped the image to have it instead read, “Let them eat cake” — a reference to a callous comment often attributed to the bride of France’s King Louis XVI, Marie-Antoinette, in response to being told that peasants had no bread.

No masks! (And #taxtherichdress is just perfect for this gala of hypocrisy) https://t.co/zvotrUQIyJ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 14, 2021

Cost per Ticket: $30,000. Virtue signaling to your base while partying—without a mask—with the people you claim to hate: Priceless. https://t.co/51bVQqZNn1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 14, 2021

“AOC couldn’t make it to the People’s Party protest for the eviction moratorium but she did make it to the Met Gala,” another commented.

“AOC started by protesting, moved on to ignoring most protests and is now being photographed at the Met Gala while people are being brutally arrested protesting outside,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Wearing a ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to an event surrounded by some of the richest people in America and largely funded by multi-billion dollar businesses, perhaps isn’t the statement you think it is, @AOC,” another said.

“AOC WEARING A TAX THE RICH DRESS AT AN EVENT FULL OF RICH PEOPLE IS THE FUNNIEST THING EVER,” another tweeted.

“guys relax, AOC is just decolonizing the met gala,” another Twitter user joked.

AOC grew up in a wealthy suburb, went to one of the most expensive colleges in America, makes a six figure salary, drives a Tesla, lives above a whole foods, and is currently at an event that costs more to attend than America's average personal income — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2021

