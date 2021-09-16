Nolte: Study Reveals Hollywood’s Bigotry Toward Hispanics

The thing to remember about Hollywood is that Hollywood works for China, not America, and certainly not for Hispanic Americans.

As Hispanic Heritage Month begins for the United States, a new report shines a light on the absence of Hispanic and Latino representation in the film industry. The results reveal that there is little for the Latino community to celebrate in popular films. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative assessed leading and co-leading Hispanic and Latino actors and all Hispanic and Latino speaking characters across 1,300 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2019, plus the presence of directors, producers, and casting directors.

Here are some of the findings:

9% of all speaking or named characters in 2019 were Hispanic/Latinos of any race.

There has been no change over time in the prevalence of Hispanic/Latino speaking characters.

Only 5% of all 51,158 characters identified across the full 1,300 film sample were Hispanic/Latino.

2% of directors across the 1,300 films were Hispanic/Latino.

Gee, I thought Hollywood was, like, so progressive and liberal and woke…

The critical thing to remember here is that this is not the fault of the American people, who have been making superstars of Hispanic/Latin actors and actresses for decades.

Just for starters: Delores Del; Rio, Rita Hayworth, Rita Moreno, Raquel Welch, Jose Ferrer, Desi Arnaz, Kay Jurado, Ramon Novarro, Lupe Velez, Gilbert Roland, Anthony Quinn, Pedro Armendáriz… And that’s a list of those who became superstars when America was supposedly—you know, like super racist.

Does Carmen Miranda count?

What’s more, black actors have been superstars, and in some cases, our biggest superstars (see: 1980s) for decades.

So, no, the problem is not America or Americans. We the people have accepted people of all stripes into our entertainment going back a hundred years. The problem is racist Hollywood. The problem is a racist entertainment industry run by leftists who do not care what Americans think. They only care what the communist Chinese think and the communists Chinese are racist, and because Hollywood works for the communist Chinese, Hollywood is racist.

Things are actually worse for black and Hispanic talent today. Now that Hollywood’s gone woke, instead of giving minorities the kind of roles and opportunities that will make them famous, make them legends, make them and their art immortal, they are being used as cannon fodder in disposable, anti-art, woke garbage no one will remember tomorrow, much less 50 years from now.

People will always remember that list above, not to mention Sidney Poitier, Bill Cosby, Richard Pryor, Diana Ross, Pam Grier, Denzel Washington, etc., because their work was and is appealing, is universal, is unifying, edifying, and thematically, rather than politically driven.

All these unfortunate minority actors working today are being exploited, are being used up, and spit out to further the left’s fascist agenda.

But that’s what Democrats have been doing to black and Hispanic people for 400 years.

