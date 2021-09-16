Rap Star Nicki Minaj Compares Cancel Culture in U.S. to Communist China: ‘Don’t Y’all See What’s F**king Happening?’

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Migos 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, LeCrae and Fat Joe performs during the Hot 107.9 Bithday Bash at Philips Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
David Ng

As the mainstream media attacks her for expressing skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine, rap superstar Nicki Minaj has hit back against cancel culture, comparing it to the suppression of free speech in Communist China.

In a recent Instagram stories post, Nicki Minaj defended her right to question government authority when it comes to the vaccine.

“You should be able to ask questions about anything you’re putting inside your body,” she said, noting that women often interrogate much more innocuous things, like wig glue.

“But you can’t innocently ask question about something going in your body?” she continued. “I remember going to China and they were telling us you cannot speak out against the people in power there, et cetera, and I remember all of us thinking, oh, ok, we understand and we respect the laws here and that it’s so different from where we live.”

Minaj warned about cancel culture’s insidious effects on free speech.

“But don’t y’all see what’s fucking happening?” she said. “Don’t y’all see that we are living now in that time, where people will turn their back on you for not agreeing? People will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question.”

Listen below (Warning: Graphic language):

Nicki Minaj has faced widespread criticism for her social media posts expressing skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine, including one in which she said she turned down an invitation to the Met Gala over its vaccine mandate.

“If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met,” she tweeted earlier this week. “It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid blasted Minaj for her comments, saying the rapper was putting people “in the position of dying.

Minaj also claimed a male relative experienced alarming side effects from the vaccine that included swollen testicles. Dr. Anthony Fauci has dismissed her claim, saying “there’s no evidence that it happens.”

The rapper has also faced backlash for sharing clips from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, which has defended Minaj’s right to speak her mind.

Minaj has also claimed that Twitter tried to censor her after she posted about the vaccine.

As Breitbart News reported, the social media giant claimed it did not censor Minaj, saying in a statement, “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.”

