Emmys: Hollywood Celebrities Go Maskless Around Face-Covered Staff

As was the case with the Met Gala last week, Hollywood celebrities paraded on the red carpet at the 73rd Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles and enjoyed the glamorous ceremony mask-free while staffers, a.k.a. “The Help,” endeavored in the background with muzzled faces.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out the disparity, which echoed a recent commentary by comedian Bill Maher.

More here: the woman in yellow is rich and famous and thus immune to COVID and thus is free to walk without a mask. Sadly, the staff at the end of the video are not rich or famous, lack immunity, and thus must cover their faces for their own good:https://t.co/GRticwIsCu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2021

I really wonder how long people are going to be told that they will lose all sorts of privileges if they and their kids don't submit to all sorts of health mandates and restrictions, while seeing that the "Science" rules don't apply to everyone:https://t.co/CQOlpJlTtd — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2021

On top of masks being required, celebrities at the event were anything but socially distanced.

My kids eat their lunches on their laps in the school auditorium, facing forward and get yelled at if they talk to friends. https://t.co/MEosTXkKjp — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) September 20, 2021

While Emmy organizers mandated all attendees to test negative for COVID-19 and prove they have been vaccinated, current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that vaccinated individuals wear a mask indoors when attending public events.

“To reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the guidelines stipulate.

During his monologue, Seth Rogen appeared to mock the hypocrisy on display when he joked about the lack of social distancing.

Watch below:

"I gotta call him Seth Ragin." #Emmy winners Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham react to Seth Rogen mispronouncing her last name. https://t.co/mIawnJn2Ad pic.twitter.com/oRlv8LhoNn — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us,” the comedian said. “We’re in a hermetically sealed tin right now. I would not have come to this! Why is there a roof? It is more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.”

Later, the event’s host Cedrick the Entertainer said everyone at the show had been fully vaccinated whilst taking a subtle jab at rapper Nicki Minaj.

Watch below:

“It feels amazing to be here. We’re all vaccinated in this room,” he said. “I’m vaxxed, but I didn’t have no reactions like Nicki Minaj‘s cousin’s friend. I got the Pfizer [vaccine]. Because I’m bougie. That’s the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. There’s Moderna, that’s Macy’s, and then Johnson & Johnson, that’s TJ Maxx, of course.”