Viewers Rage at Maskless Emmys: ‘But Kids Have to Wear a Mask to School. What the F**k’

Hollywood celebrities went maskless Sunday at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards as millions of children are being forced to wear masks in school.

Stars were packed close together into an enclosed space at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, with other celebrities congregating at an indoor venue in London.

Presenter Seth Rogen appeared baffled by the indoor setting, as Emmy organizers had announced earlier the show would take place in an “air-conditioned tent.” The venue as shown on TV appeared to be fully enclosed.

“I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?” Rogen joked.

"I gotta call him Seth Ragin." #Emmy winners Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham react to Seth Rogen mispronouncing her last name. https://t.co/mIawnJn2Ad pic.twitter.com/oRlv8LhoNn — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021

Host Cedric the Entertainer tried to preemptively ward off criticism early in the broadcast. “You had to get vaxxed to come here,” he reassured viewers at home. “I got Pfizer because I’m bougie,” he said, referring to it as the “Nieman Marcus” of vaccines.

As Breitbart New reported, Emmy organizers mandated all attendees to test negative for COVID-19 and prove they have been vaccinated.

The site of maskless celebrities socializing in close proximity indoors provoked social media outrage, with some noting that children across the country are being forced to wear masks in schools despite millions being vaccinated.

As expected, celebrities are almost exclusively without mask at the Emmys. pic.twitter.com/F8lXEJpWzq — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) September 20, 2021

My kids eat their lunches on their laps in the school auditorium, facing forward and get yelled at if they talk to friends. https://t.co/MEosTXkKjp — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) September 20, 2021

I honestly don’t understand. I flipped on the Emmy’s and no one is wearing a mask. My 2 vaccinated boys are required to wear a mask for 8+ hours a day in school. Wtf is this? #rulesfortheenotforme — Livin’@thefields⚾️⚾️⚾️ (@lisaloveschamp) September 20, 2021

Watching the emmys with my 10’year old. He’s in awe of Ted Lasso but wondering why he has to wear a mask to school 🙄 — Heather Elgin (@ElginHeather) September 20, 2021

At the bar and the Emmys came on. No masking. But yet kids have to wear a mask to school. #WTF — Jeff Bishop (@TheJBish) September 20, 2021

Requiring kids in school to mask up, but no masks for the Emmy’s?!? 🙃 — George Hicks (@ghicksjr73) September 20, 2021

This same crowd wants you to wear a 😷 outdoors, at stadiums, inside restaurants, schools and stores You can't wear a mask in church or at the gym because they want those places closed They 🍾 themselves while the servants are masked and silent#Emmys pic.twitter.com/FtH1xA4kTT — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) September 20, 2021

Actors at Emmys? No mask in sight. My kids in school? Mask. And which age group is more problematic? Infuriating. — Tyler Litzenberger (@TylerLitz425) September 20, 2021

They don't wear masks at the Emmys, but they mask your kids at school. STOP THE NONSENSE. — DJpressplay (@JoeySantes) September 20, 2021

