Disney Feels Fan Fury over Jessica Rabbit Makeover from Sultry Toon to Outspoken Detective

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988) Dir: Robert Zemeckis © Touchstone Pictures, Amblin Entertainment
Touchstone Pictures, Amblin Entertainment
Warner Todd Huston

Disney has revamped its Jessica Rabbit scene at Disneyland’s “Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin” ride, dumping the cartoon’s classic sexy, scantly clad character.

The revamped — or perhaps devamped — character will no longer be as suggestively dressed as the famed animated sex symbol in the classic 1988 film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? And instead of being in constant peril, Disney says the new Jessica Rabbit will be more empowered and “more relevant” to today’s age, according to Yahoo News.

In the ride, which originally debuted in 1993, Jessica Rabbit was kidnapped by the evil Toon Patrol Weasels. And in one segment of the ride, she was seen tied up in a car trunk. But recently, Disney nixed the scene and replaced Jessica Rabbit with barrels of acid.

Jessica Rabbit now appears dressed in a trench coat and fedora instead of her brilliant ruby-red, low-cut dress. And according to reports, a new sign was placed in the ride to inform visitors of Jessica Rabbit’s new role.

“Citing the recent return of the Toon Patrol Weasels as the main driver behind the recent sharp rise in crime statistics throughout Mickey’s Toontown, Jessica Rabbit has determined it is past time for her to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigations service,” the sign reportedly reads. “While taking inspiration from longtime friend and legendary Toon Detective Eddie Valiant, Jessica shows that she certainly means business.”

Many on social media criticized the move.

The retooling of the Jessica Rabbit character is but one example of Disney’s turn to woke virtue signaling. Last July, for instance, Disney announced that “inappropriate” aspects of its “Jungle Cruise” ride were being altered to better fit modern times.

Also last year, Disney promised to retool its “Splash Mountain” ride after some claimed its theme had “ties” to racism.

