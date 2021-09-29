Celebrity Chef Salt Bae Slammed over Restaurant Prices; $135 Burger, $852 Steak

Celebrity Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe (also known as “Salt Bae”) was slammed and mocked on Wednesday after details emerged of the astronomical prices charged in his new London restaurant.

Gökçe recently opened his 15th outlet in upmarket Knightsbridge, the same area of the capital that hosts Harrods main store, however it was the prices being asked rather than the location that drew most comment.

A bill from Nusr-Et Steakhouse shows one diner parted with a whopping £1,812.40 in total.

The receipt shows the customer bought a single “golden burger,” which cost £100, a £23 salad, two prawn tempura rolls costing £60, and a £10 corn on the cob.

The priciest item is a £630 “giant tomahawk” steak, which is covered with gold leaf however even smaller items come with a hefty price tag.

According to the bill, an onion flower costs £18, while a Coke is £9 and a Red Bull is £11.

The remarkable final tally drew a sharp response:

It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you. pic.twitter.com/PufkwKzthM — Muttaqi متق 🏴🇵🇸 (@Omnimojo) September 27, 2021

£44 for 4 redbulls??? Is salt bae okay pic.twitter.com/fppPGd0Lv9 — SP The Industry 🍃 (@septimusajprime) September 27, 2021

think there’s a line where high restaurant prices stop being rip offs and become a kind of performance art, and i think salt bae’s new london restaurant has soared past it pic.twitter.com/USgfFWLrB2 — axaxaxas lmaö (@demarionunn) September 24, 2021

The only item on the menu without cost is Turkish tea, which is apparently served for free while the whopping bill included a 15 percent service charge of £236.40.

Despite the prices, the Knightsbridge branch appears to be fully booked for weeks to come as Time Out reports it’s “basically impossible to get a seat.”

This is not the first time Gökçe has come to the public’s attention.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2018 he hosted socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro for a lavish feast in Istanbul.

The videos of a portly Maduro enjoying such a luxurious meal triggered outrage among Venezuelans and pro-democracy activists worldwide, as Maduro’s socialist policies have brought what was once the wealthiest country in Latin America to the brink of famine.