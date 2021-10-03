‘SNL’ Honors Late Cast Member Norm Macdonald

Oct. 3 (UPI) — Saturday Night Live paid tribute to its late cast member Norm Macdonald during its Season 47 premiere.

Macdonald, who appeared on the show 1993-99, died of cancer last month. He was 61.

“It is a bittersweet night for us tonight,” Colin Jost said at the top of SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment, which Macdonald had hosted years earlier.

“Norm is the reason I ever wanted to do ‘Weekend Update,’ and, so, tonight, we thought we’d turn the last few jokes of update over to Norm.”

Several highlights from Macdonald’s time on the faux news desk then played. It ended with Macdonald saying: “That’s the way it is, folks. Good night and good luck.”

Current cast member Pete Davidson didn’t mention Macdonald, but he wore a shirt with his fellow comedian’s face printed on it.