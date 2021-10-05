Playboy Defends Gay Male Cover Model After Receiving ‘Offensive’ Comments: ‘Freedom and Equality Is in the DNA of This Brand’

Playboy has defended its decision to put a gay man in bunny suit on its latest cover, saying it has received numerous “offensive” comments about model Bretman Rock. The once-relevant brand implied that the negative comments are akin to racism, sexism, and transphobia.

“Since posting, we’ve received a lot of great comments, but far too many offensive ones as well,” Playboy said Monday in a series of tweets.

The magazine said they are the “same kind of comments” it received when it put Darine Stern, a black woman, on the cover in 1971, when it featured transgender model Tula Cossey in 1991, and when it fought for Roe v. Wade.

“Standing for freedom and equality is in the DNA of this brand. Today, Playboy is much more than a magazine. Our digital covers are creative snapshots that drive and reflect the current dialogue around pleasure, sexuality, equality and culture.”

Playboy added: “If a gay man feels sexy in a bunny costume, an iconic symbol of sexiness, why shouldn’t he be able to wear it proudly?”

As Breitbart News reported, Playboy chose Filipino-born beauty influencer Bretman Rock to be its October digital cover model. The openly gay Rock can be seen posing provocatively in a Playboy bunny suit complete with floppy ears and a bushy tail.

Rock is believed to be Playboy‘s first male and gay cover model. The beauty influencer has amassed millions of social media followers for his styling and makeup tips, and can be seen in his own MTV reality show on YouTube.

Playboy shut down its print edition last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic after nearly seven decades as the country’s premier adult magazine for men. The company still publishes online with the occasional print product.

