Television star Dog the Bounty Hunter has reportedly been hit with a $1.3 million lawsuit that accused him of “racist and homophobic behavior.”

The news came amid his search in Florida for missing Brian Laundrie, the New York Post reported Friday.

Dog the Bounty Hunter hit with $1.3M suit accusing him of 'racist and homophobic behavior': report https://t.co/hYlZHZ4IcM pic.twitter.com/A87kOasZR7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2021

The Sun published what it says is a photograph of the reality TV star receiving the court documents in which he is accused of breach of contract in connection with his canceled show “Dog Unleashed.” The 68-year-old — whose real name is Duane Chapman — was allegedly fired from the show after racist outbursts and using an illegal Taser to intimidate his way into someone’s home during a shoot in Virginia, according to the Sun, which cited the suit. Chapman, who also was accused of using homophobic language, has strongly denied the accusations, according to the outlet. “Dog Unleashed” was canceled before it even aired over racist and homophobic comments the star made “as well as illegal activity during filming,” producers wrote earlier this year in a statement.

Unleashed Entertainment chief Michael Donovan reportedly said in a statement the show was canceled due to “actions taken by Mr. Chapman during the show’s production that breach contractual agreements.”

Meanwhile, Donovan is allegedly suing the television star for defamation.

Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in September, vowing to find the boyfriend of deceased Gabby Petito before his 24th birthday in November.

Laundrie disappeared on September 14, days after Petito’s family reported she was missing. The two had been on a cross-country trip, and her loved ones grew concerned when she stopped calling them.

Chapman shared a video Sunday of himself and others wading through waters in Florida searching for Laundrie:

The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/j6AozoP6UL — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) October 3, 2021

In a statement, the reality TV star’s representative reportedly said, “Dog’s brief association with Mike Donovan was ill advised from the start. Now, Mike, a felon with multiple active fraud investigations into his company Libre by Nexus from several state attorneys general, is attempting to tarnish Dog’s image in the public eye.”

“Everything about this lawsuit is false, the claims are legally untenable, and it will be vigorously defended,” it concluded.