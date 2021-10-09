Deafening Silence: ‘Fauci’ Documentary Filmmakers Won’t Comment on Bombshell Report Linking Fauci to Wuhan Lab

National Geographic’s Fauci documentary, which is currently streaming on Disney+, completely ignores the recent bombshell report that calls into question Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sworn Congressional testimony about the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Now the filmmakers themselves are choosing to remain silent about the controversy surround the origins of COVID-19.

Documents uncovered by The Intercept contradict Fauci’s sworn testimony claiming the National Institutes of Health didn’t fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

Breitbart News contacted several spokespeople representing the Fauci documentary to ask if the filmmakers had any comment on The Intercept’s findings and if they intend to follow up with Fauci about the veracity of his sworn Congressional testimony.

At the time of publication, this inquiry has not received a response.

Fauci examines the career of Dr. Anthony Fauci through the double lens of the coronavirus and AIDS crises, comparing how he handled both pandemics and the accompanying political blowback.

The documentary portrays Fauci as a virtual saint with nary a flaw to speak of. The filmmakers gather the likes of former President George W. Bush, current Biden administration official Susan Rice, and U2’s Bono to sing Fauci’s praises.

The movie plays defense for China in one sequence in which the filmmakers suggest that people who blame China for the coronavirus are bigots, comparing them to those who blamed gays for AIDS during the 80s and 90s.

Disney has a history of shielding China from criticism due to the company’s growing business ties to the Communist regime. Chairman Bob Iger forbade journalists at Disney’s ESPN from discussing the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019.

Fauci is the latest example of the mainstream media remaining silent about Fauci’s testimony as it relates to U.S. tax dollars purportedly funding gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab. InStyle, People, and Time magazines have all declined to comment to Breitbart News.

Time magazine named Dr. Fauci to its list of the “most influential people of 2020” while Instyle put Fauci on its cover under the caption “The Good Doctor.” People included Fauci on its list of “2020 People of the Year.”

Late-night comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who work for ABC and CBS, respectively, have also declined to comment after interviewing Fauci on their shows.

The Intercept’s report is based on 900 pages of unreleased documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. The progressive left outlet found the U.S. government provided the EcoHealth Alliance with a total of $3.1 million, including $599,000 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans.

Under oath, Fauci has repeatedly stated that the National Institutes of Health’s funding of the Wuhan lab didn’t include gain-of-function research.

The Intercept’s report quotes Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, who said that the viruses the Wuhan lab constructed “were tested for their ability to infect mice that were engineered to display human type receptors on their cell.” And these viruses included both SARS-related and MERS-related coronaviruses.

Ebright later posted an eight-part thread on Twitter explaining in greater detail the document’s revelations concerning the “enhanced pathogenicity” of one of the “novel, laboratory-generated SARS-related coronaviruses” created by the Wuhan lab.

He noted that this particular Wuhan lab-generated SARS-related coronavirus had not been “previously disclosed publicly” and that it was found to be “more pathogenic” to humans than “the starting virus from which it was constructed.”

Ebright’s conclusion: Fauci — and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins — had been “untruthful” about the funding and the research it enabled.

