Hillary Rodham Clinton has released a novel under her name, State of Terror, in which critics claim she gets even with Joe Biden and Donald Trump for beating her to the White House by characterizing one as a “fool” and the other as “terrifying” and dangerous.

The novel, released last Tuesday, is a political thriller following the fictional contretemps surrounding the career of a new U.S. Secretary of State, “Ellen Adams,” as she rushes to solve a public response to a terror plot against the country.

In the book she “co-wrote” with novelist Louise Penny, Clinton’s Sec. of State character is forced to prevent the terror plot after what is obviously fashioned as an administration led by a troublesome, Trump-like president, called “Eric Dunn” in the novel. During the story, Sec. Adams not only battles terrorists but faces a series of sexist microaggressions that she defeats with the girl power of her female staff.

While she takes potshots at her Trump-like president, critics say she also levels both barrels at a Joe Biden-like president who is characterized as a “fool,” USA Today wrote.

Clinton’s “fool” Biden stand-in president is named “Doug Williams” in the thriller.

“So the novel can reasonably be read as settling scores with both the man who beat her – Dunn is not far short of an elected Hannibal Lecter – and the man who then bested him,” The Guardian’s Mark Lawson wrote.

Clinton says that the basis of the story was conceived during the 2020 presidential campaign when she “hoped” Joe Biden would beat Trump. Still, the plot gets actual history backward. In the book, it is the Trumpian character who gives Afghanistan away to the Taliban; in reality, that travesty occurred under Biden’s watch. The novel also portrays the Trumpian president as having profited from scheming foreign governments, furthering her false claims of “Russian collusion” against Trump that have all been proven to be based on lies.

In reality, Donald Trump is the only president in modern times whose personal net worth fell during his presidency, instead of growing exponentially.

Clinton added that the Ellen Adams character is loosely based on the personality of former Undersecretary of State Ellen Tauscher, who died in April of 2019.

