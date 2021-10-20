Joe Rogan Rips Cancel Mob Hounding Dave Chappelle: ‘Make Your Own Special’

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan slammed the pro-transgender cancel mob protesting Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer, suggesting that rather than protest, these woke activists should “make your own special” to respond.

“The problem is, in listening to everybody, you’re going to get a certain group of people that want people to not be able to work anymore,” Rogan said Tuesday during The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “They want to, like, stop you. They want to pull things down. They want to change, like, what’s available.”

“Here’s the thing about Dave Chappelle,” Rogan continued. “He’s clearly the most popular comedian on planet earth. He’s number one. He’s clearly one of the greatest comedians that’s ever lived, clearly.”

“So, obviously a lot of fucking people like him, and what [the woke mob] wants is people to not have access to him. When you have options, you don’t have to like it, but if you want Netflix to take it down, and you say it’s hateful, this is an incorrect way to do this.”

Rogan went on to suggest that these outraged transgender activists make their own comedy special, stating, “If you want to make your own special about what was wrong with Dave Chappelle’s special, go for it, and good luck to you.”

Rogan also pointed out that it is “dangerous” to not be allowed to make fun of certain ideas.

“These ideas that you can’t make fun of are dangerous,” he said. “They aren’t good for anybody. They aren’t good for people who hold those ideas — the idea that no fun can be had about any of this is crazy.”

The host added that if one were to “get down to Dave Chappelle’s real feelings” about specific issues, they would find that “he’s a lovely person. He’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life. He loves everybody. He’s not a hateful soul.”

“He’s just a guy who loves this art form called stand-up comedy, and tries to do his best navigating through this world of talking shit about things and saying outrageous things that get huge laughs, or placating really sensitive group of that feel like they’re in a protective class,” Rogan said.

“They equate any jokes with hate, and this is where they’re wrong,” the host added. “His jokes are just that, they’re jokes. And if you really pay attention to what he’s saying — whether you agree with him or not — the overall message is in no way transphobic.”

Chappelle’s The Closer bizarrely sparked outrage among woke activists, who somehow found the comedian’s jokes offensive. The special’s audience score on the film and television review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, however, has a 96 percent positive rating.

