Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle: ‘His Intention Is Never Hurtful’

Former Comedy Central Daily Show host Jon Stewart defended veteran comedian Dave Chappelle over his latest Netflix special, The Closer, stating, “his intention is never hurtful.”

“I know his intension is never hurtful — he’s just not that kind of person — and if it is, it’s certainly unintentional. He’s really a good man,” Stewart told TMZ as he was leaving Capitol Hill.

“He’s one of my favorite people on the planet, and he’s just a good, decent [guy],” Stewart said.

The former Daily Show host added that he believes there has been a “miscommunication.” Stewart seemed confident that the bizarre feud will end once everyone starts talking to each other.

“If there’s a miscommunication, I’m sure that communication is probably — hopefully — the way through,” he said. “I love that dude. He’s warm and wise and all those things.”

After the TMZ reporter noted that Chapelle has repeatedly agreed to “sit down with Netflix and talk with the employees,” Stewart said that “if this spurs a conversation where people get more on the same page in terms of understanding, that’d be great.”

In his special, Chappelle calls out the 2SLGBTQQIA+ agenda, says “gender is a fact,” and defends free speech, which predictably offended the hyper-sensitive, woke cancel culture mob, and spurred a protest on Wednesday outside of Netflix’s California headquarters.

“They cancelled @jk_rowling, they started calling her a TERF. I didn't even know what that was, but I know that trans people make up words to win arguments… I'm team TERF.” — Dave Chappelle#SexNotGender pic.twitter.com/VSxzrohZWM — Women's Voices (@WomenReadWomen) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano is saying Netflix should pull the comedian’s special, adding that it is “really important to hold people accountable” in this new era of cancel culture.

Actor Channing Tatum also reacted to The Closer, stating he “hate[s]” that Chappelle has “hurt so many people” — a bizarre statement, given that a Netflix special cannot physically harm someone.

While radical left-wing activists, Hollywood celebrities, and Netflix employees complain about Chappelle’s comedy special, the audience disagrees, as they have given The Closer a 96 percent positive rating on the film and television review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

