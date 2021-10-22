Sheriff Investigating After Alec Baldwin Discharged Prop Gun that Killed Cinematographer, Wounded Director on Film Set

Santa Fe County, New Mexico, Sheriff Adan Mendoza put forward a press release Thursday night announcing that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun. The release says the investigation remains “open and active.”

Breitbart News reported that Baldwin shot and killed a female cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of Rust.

The shooting incident occurred about 2 p.m. Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal, “According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Wow this pic of Alec Baldwin by Jim Weber at the @thenewmexican –> Article here: https://t.co/91BhiR8hsn pic.twitter.com/xr5VEPhlRE — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 22, 2021

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s press release notes that Hutchins, the director of photography on the set of ‘Rust,’ was taken for medical attention after the prop gun was discharged. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun which killed director of photography at New Mexico film set pic.twitter.com/F6Er6h4ZAX — BNO News (@BNONews) October 22, 2021

Another crew member, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also injured and transported for medical treatment, but survived his injuries.

NPR notes that Souza was directing Rust and Baldwin “was producing and acting.”

All production has now been stopped.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.