Activist Behind Netflix’s Dave Chappelle Protest Has Racist, Homophobic, Anti-Asian Tweets Exposed

Ashlee Marie Preston, the activist behind the Netflix protest over veteran comedian Dave Chappelle and his comedy special, The Closer, has had a series of bigoted tweets exposed.

Social media users shared screenshots displaying several of the activist’s alleged tweets, which went viral on Twitter.

Asian hoes act like they wont get karate chopped in they muthafukn throat. What is this hoe staring at. Mind ya beeswax. #Bitch. Jus broke my phone on this Asian bitches head… I have Asian friends… but they some muthafukkn #weirdo sometimes [I Said It But We All Think It.]

COMEDY: The protest accusing comedians of LGBT phobia, hate speech, & violence is led by Warren surrogate who threatened violence against an "ass fuck boy" "dick rider", banished "that faggot fucker", and bragged of performing actual violence on "this Asian bitches head". pic.twitter.com/DMHD1XAzKQ — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) October 21, 2021

In another tweet, Preston appears to call someone a “furry slipper wearing ass fuck boy” as well as a “dick rider,” adding, “I’d beat the dog shit out of you,” and “[in real life’ I’d smash your fucking head in like a can of A&W Root Beer.”

A video, which went viral on social media, splices Preston’s Netflix protest speech with the purported tweets.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

How many bigoted things can 1 activist say in 3 mins? pic.twitter.com/2PbOzOPcwX — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) October 23, 2021

The anti-Dave Chappelle activist also appears to have expressed her dismay over people working at “Latino and Asian businesses” not speaking English.

Latino and Asian businesses need 2 stop being rude & fukn disrespectful, & I kno its A LOT to ask in CA but speak fukn English. Just cussed that Asian bitch clean the fuck out… u mess up my order & THEN blame me?? [English Is My First Language] bitch.

More comedy, courtesy Team Trans protest leader Ashlee Marie Preston pic.twitter.com/I9i44oYu6b pic.twitter.com/ixKdW5tpzk — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) October 21, 2021

Other screenshots show tweets calling someone a “faggot fucker” and referring to people as “faggot cock suckers.”

That is thee last time I help that faggot fucker…. he’s bringing ME problems Truman help him. Got tha 9 on these muthafukerz…. faggot cock suckers …leave em shook like jelly, in a jam… SMUCKERZ.

Another tweet talked about how “drunk” and “drugged up Asian bitches” are “a predator’s dream.”

I think this gurl overdosed I hope her homegurl don’t leave her wit them dudes…. drunk drugged up Asian bitches are a predators dream.

The screenshots also display tweets attacking Asians for allegedly driving poorly.

Almost got hit by an Asian in a BMW as I crossed the street….. yes I know what you mean, but the important thing is that we didn’t say it. Another damn Asian almost hit me while crossin, what the fuck is it wit yall and damn vehicles? I have an idea…

The tweets were first unearthed in 2019, while Preston served as a surrogate for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)’s presidential primary campaign.

“Elizabeth Warren Under Fire as Campaign Surrogate’s Racist, Homophobic Tweets Come to Light,” read an October 2019 headline by Law and Crime.

Preston responded to the controversy by taking to Twitter to issue a lengthy statement, in which she apologized and blamed her substance abuse for the tweets, stating that she had been “strung out on drugs” and “tweeting from an impaired conscious.”

“At the height of my meth addiction (8/9 years ago) I made a series of racially insensitive and homophobic tweets,” Preston said at the time. “I wasn’t out yet, and was dealing with internalized transphobia while homeless in a neighborhood where I felt culturally inferior.”

Taking accountability for the past, staying rooted in the present, and absorbing lessons for the future. pic.twitter.com/yDGXLKX8jU — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 14, 2019

Preston added that while the “tweets were resurfaced as a political play,” she takes “full responsibility for my actions and deeply apologize to those I’ve offended or hurt.”

On Wednesday, Netflix employees staged a walkout, claiming Chappelle’s comedy special was “transphobic.”

Watch below:

Transgender Netflix employees also released a list of demands of senior management, including a call for more transgender and “non-binary” content, and more trans personnel at the highest levels of the company.

While The Closer sparked outrage among woke activists, the special’s audience score on the film and television review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, however, has a 96 percent positive rating.

