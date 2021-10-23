Vin Diesel Walks Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Co-Star Paul Walker’s Daughter Down the Aisle

Oct. 23 (UPI) — Actor Vin Diesel escorted model Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan.

Meadow Walker is the 22-year-old daughter of Diesel’s Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40.

On Friday, Meadow Walker shared photos on Instagram from her beach-side wedding.

One shows Diesel, her godfather, wearing a light blue suit, white shirt, open at the collar, and sunglasses as he walked her down the aisle.

Another image showed her and Thornton-Allen happily walking back up together after exchanging their vows as the guests, including Fast and Furious alum Jordana Brewster, cheered them on.

People.com said the ceremony took place in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Meadow Walker’s floor-length white gown with halter straps was custom Givenchy Haute Couture.