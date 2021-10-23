Vin Diesel Walks Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Co-Star Paul Walker’s Daughter Down the Aisle

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures/Instagram/@meadowwalker
Oct. 23 (UPI) — Actor Vin Diesel escorted model Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan.

Meadow Walker is the 22-year-old daughter of Diesel’s Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40.

On Friday, Meadow Walker shared photos on Instagram from her beach-side wedding.

One shows Diesel, her godfather, wearing a light blue suit, white shirt, open at the collar, and sunglasses as he walked her down the aisle.

Another image showed her and Thornton-Allen happily walking back up together after exchanging their vows as the guests, including Fast and Furious alum Jordana Brewster, cheered them on.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film ‘The Fast And The Furious’, 2001. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

People.com said the ceremony took place in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Meadow Walker’s floor-length white gown with halter straps was custom Givenchy Haute Couture.

