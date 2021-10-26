Dave Chappelle Won’t Speak with Critics Unless They ‘Admit’ Comic Who Torched Netflix for Defending Him ‘Isn’t Funny’

Dave Chappelle said he won’t speak with critics of his special, The Closer, unless they “admit” that comedian Hannah Gadsby, who attacked Netflix for defending him, “isn’t funny.”

“If you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions,” Chappelle said in a video posted Monday to his Instagram account. “First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

Watch Below:

A few weeks ago, Gadsby attacked Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, after he defended Chappelle’s special by citing Gadsby’s specials Nanette and Douglas as evidence that the streaming platform offers LGBTQ-friendly content, and is “working hard to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story.”

Gadsby reacted to Sarandos’ comments, proclaiming, “Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult,” among other sentiments.

“Hey, Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess. Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view,” Gadsby wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Last week, Netlfix’s corporate office was besieged by outraged transgender activists who took offense to Chappelle’s comedy.

The protest’s organizer, Ashlee Marie Preston — who has previously tweeted a series of bigoted remarks about Asians and gays — attacked the comedian with a racist taunt, demanding to talk to “his master.”

Watch Below:

In his video posted to Instagram on Monday, Chappelle said that while he is “confused” about what the transgender activists want to speak with him about, he will meet them, adding that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.