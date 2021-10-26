‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Songs Dominate #1 and #2 on iTunes Charts

Two different “Let’s Go Brandon” anthems mocking President Joe Biden sat squarely at number 1 and 2 on the iTunes chart ranking Tuesday morning, driving superstar Adele’s latest single down into third place.

Bryson Gray claims the number one spot. His “Let’s Go Brandon” video was deleted by YouTube. The effort features the rapper in a “Make America Great Again” hat with an “Impeach Biden” t-shirt as lyrics such as “Let’s go Brandon, when you ask questions they start banning.’”

“Look at Australia that’s what coming if we don’t stand up, stop complying with them taking our rights it’s time to man up,” Gray says in the hit song.

As Breitbart News reported, the viral ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ mass take down of Biden initially inspired a unique rap version that quickly raced to the top of the iTunes hip-hop chart.

The song, performed by rapper Loza Alexander and titled “Let’s Go Brandon,” first went viral on TikTok before quickly joining the iTunes hip-hop chart to clinch the number one spot.

The piece was inspired by the “Let’s Go Brandon!” trend that swept the country after NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway earlier this month.

Watch for yourself below (Warning: strong language):

The “Fuck Joe Biden!” chants it mimicked have since become popular at large sporting events across the country as the president’s poll numbers sagged and have now been replaced in some venues with “Let’s Go Brandon” chants.

Memes, jokes, and comments have also spread across the internet posted by users mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.