Michelle Obama to Guest Star in Final Season of ABC’s Woke Comedy ‘Black-ish’

Hollywood’s love affair with the Obama’s continues to burn hotly, with former first lady Michelle Obama set to guest star in the final season of ABC’s sitcom Black-ish.

Producers of the show announced Thursday that Michelle Obama will appear in the eighth and final season, describing her as a “trailblazer.” No details about her role have been announced. The new season is set to debut in 2022.

ABC’s Black-ish has repeatedly promoted left-wing politics and far-left positions. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays the show’s family matriarch, served as a host of last year’s telecast of the Democratic National Convention where she praised Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney-owned ABC aired a two-part Black-ish election special last year that focused on alleged acts of voter suppression, depicting America as a country where black people are systematically prevented from voting. Stacey Abrams (D) starred in a voice-over cameo role that earned her an Emmy nomination.

Watch below:

Black-ish’s fourth season featured an anti-Trump episode that network bosses shelved due to its controversial nature, though they eventually released it via Hulu. The episode featured scathing attacks on then-President Donald Trump and his administration.

Freeform TV’s spin-off series Grown-ish labeled white people as “inherently bad” and smeared police officers as racists in an episode in August.

