California Crime: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint, $1M Valuables Stolen During Home Invasion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed during a home invasion on Wednesday night at her house in Encino Hills, California.

Kemsley was robbed of jewelry and handbags during an invasion by three men that lasted 20 minutes, according to a report by Daily Mail. The Real Housewives star was at home with her 5 and 7 year old children. Her husband, Paul [PK] Kemsley, was in London at the time.

The report added Kemsley was sleeping when the men broke in by smashing through a door, and then entered her bedroom. She woke up, and saw the men standing at the end of her bed.

“Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” Kemsley reportedly begged as the man grabbed her.

One of the men allegedly said, “Kill her.” But despite threats, no one was harmed during the incident. Instead, the men ransacked the house, and stole jewelry and handbags.

The robbery occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, the LAPD told Fox News. After the three men left, Kemsley called 911 and her husband, who is still in London. A source said the reality TV star is “traumatized” by the incident.

The couple reportedly live in a 9,000 square foot home, which they purchased in 2019 for $6.475 million, reports Fox News.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was slated to start filming on Thursday, but it remains unclear whether Kemsley will be moving forward with production in the wake of the incident, notes Daily Mail.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.