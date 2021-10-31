Actor Kal Penn Comes Out as Gay, Engaged to Boyfriend of 11 Years

Oct. 31 (UPI) — Designated Survivor and House alum Kal Penn discusses his relationship with his fiance Josh in his new memoir, You Can’t Be Serious.

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn told People.com about his decision to talk about the people closest to him in his book.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

The 44-year-old actor further elaborated about his romance during a visit to CBS Sunday Morning to promote his book, which goes on sale Tuesday.

“We had our 11th anniversary in October,” he said, describing coming out as gay in his memoir as “matter-of-fact.”

“When you’re the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that that creates in your family and your community will trump anything else always!”

Penn, who is also known for his work in the Harold & Kumar film franchise, did not disclose his fiance’s last name.