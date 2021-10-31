For her first public appearance since leaving the White House, former First Lady Melania Trump wore a wardrobe favorite — a Burberry trench coat with a fresh, elongated manicure.

While attending game four of the World Series on Saturday evening, Melania Trump chose a Burberry trench coat. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that Mrs. Trump first wore this trench in July 2018 while visiting Belgium and then, again, in June 2019 with an icy blue Hermès scarf wrapped around her hair.

Perhaps in a sign of independence from the constraints of Washington, D.C., Mrs. Trump wore a longer manicure than she typically wore while in the White House. In those days, she opted for a clean, professional French manicure.

On Saturday, her nails seemed longer and sharper than ever.

