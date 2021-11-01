Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Cancels Concert: ‘Fully Vaccinated and Feeling Fine’

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who is fully vaccinated, has canceled his Halloween concert after testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

The 59-year-old musician canceled a concert on Saturday in Miami Beach, Florida, after testing positive for the virus in a breakthrough case. A spokesperson for Bon Jovi confirmed to Asbury Park Press that the rocker is “fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

Before the start of the concert, Bon Jovi’s brother Matt Bongiovi told would-be audience members of the musician’s diagnosis, adding that he was unable to perform, the report adds.

“There was a lot of disappointment from the fans but understanding that Jon’s health is more important,” said fan Kerry Splitter.

A reporter for WSVN posted a video of Bon Jovi leaving what appeared to be a hotel lobby on Saturday, adding that the rocker had canceled his Miami concert after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami concert. Tested positive for COVID according to staff. ⁦@jonbonjovi⁩ ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/Hrvn7ETEwG — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 30, 2021

The show was part of the Runaway Tours “Halloween Weekend Getaway,” where Bon Jovi was scheduled to perform an “acoustic storyteller performance” at the Loews South Beach venue, reports Asbury Park Press.

Moreover, the rocker is reportedly scheduled to receive an Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award on November 10 at the Salute to Freedom Gala, which will take place on the U.S.S. Intrepid in New York City.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

