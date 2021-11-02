Cher Freaks After Youngkin Election: ‘GOP Are Nazis,’ will Make America a ‘Whites Only Club’

Left-wing pop star Cher posted an unhinged, all-caps tweet on Tuesday night warning that if Republicans “take power” “IT’LL “’TOTAL POWER”.ITS ‘WHITE’S’ ONLY CLUB, & BLM, LGBT, JEWS, ASIANS, MINORITIES, R IN STYLE PERIL.”

“HELD MY TONGUE,LONG ENOUGH,BUT FK IT DO DEMS NEED A 2 FALL ON THER SISTERS, 4 THEY C WHATS COMING,” Cher said, just as Glenn Youngkin was being declared winner over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor election.

More than an hour later (and with the caps lock still on) Cher bemoaned the Democrats failing to pass Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and called Republicans “Nazi’s.”

“JOE WORKS TIRELESSLY 2 WORK WITH CONG, & PASS BILLS 2 HELP EVERY DAY AMERICANS, & HE’S HIT FROM DEMS ON RIGHT,& LEFT,” She fumed. “THEY CAUSE GRIDLOCK,WHILE GOP SIT & PLAN HOW2 PICK OUR BONES CLEAN IF WE FAIL. GOP ARE NAZI’S IN LOCKSTEP.ITS DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DEMOCRACY& DICTATORSHIP.”

Meanwhile Virginia voters elected Winsome Sears (R-VA) lieutenant governor, making her the first black woman to hold statewide office. Sears, born in Jamaica, is a USMC veteran.

Jayson Miyares, the son of an immigrant, was elected attorney general. He’s the Commonwealth’s first Latino elected to statewide official.

Terry McAuliffe refused to concede while addressing campaign staff Tuesday night.

It was just a couple months ago, that the Joe Biden campaign surrogate was comparing Republicans to Nazis.

“I Pray WeGop…,Because,Like Hitler Destroyed Germany From Within,So Will Gop Destroy Democracy,& America From Within. ps I Pray Boosters Are a Lifeline,” Cher tweeted in September.

